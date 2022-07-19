Al Gore’s climate hoax is becoming more convincing as sea level rises

Triple-digit high temperatures are in the National Weather Service’s forecast for many portions of the Central and Southern Plains, including the Southwest and areas of interior California today.

Ten years ago, Senator James Inhofe insisted that “the entire global warming, climate-change issue, which is an effort to dramatically and hugely increase regulation of each of our lives and business, and to raise our cost of living and taxes” in The Greatest Hoax.

Inhofe announced that he is leaving the Senate at the end of the year, still denying the scientific consensus that human activity is driving climate change and willfully ignorant of the record high temperatures that signify one part of the impending climate disaster.

As the UK smashes its hottest-day record, at least 100 million Americans are under alerts for a global heat emergency from the National Weather Service, where meteorologists said, “Extreme heat is impacting many of you across the nation today – including here in the southern plains, where several daily high-temperature records are forecast to be broken.”

A low-pressure system tracking along the northern U.S. border will focus showers and thunderstorms, some severe, across the upper Midwest.

Monsoonal moisture to bring locally heavy rains and isolated flash flooding into the Four-Corners.

A heat advisory was issued for most new Jersey counties, including Camden; Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Bergen; Essex; Passaic; Union; and Hudson.

During hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect. Stay #WeatherReady by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.

