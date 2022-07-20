COVID con artist sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

A Somerset County man was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison for orchestrating a $2 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Guaravjit “Raj” Singh, 27, of Montgomery, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Peter G. Sheridan to an information charging him with one count of wire fraud.

Judge Sheridan imposed the sentence today in Trenton federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh engaged in a scheme to defraud and to enrich himself by fraudulently inducing 10 victims to send him over $2 million to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) from May 2020.

Singh then stole the money and did not provide the PPE to the victims as promised.

Singh induced victims to enter into an agreement pursuant to which Singh would be paid approximately $7.1 million for approximately 1.5 million medical gowns, which ultimately were to be sourced to the city of New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victims wired Singh, though his company GJS Solutions LLC, $712,500, representing a 10 percent initial deposit for the medical gowns.

After receiving these funds from the victims, Singh made additional misrepresentations and excuses to the victims, ensuring them that they would receive the medical gowns.

Instead of purchasing and delivering medical gowns, Singh used the funds for personal expenses.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Sheridan sentenced Singh to three years of supervised release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...