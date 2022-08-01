U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri and he expressed hope that the killing brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said in an address from the White House formally announcing the operation.

U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks during a meeting with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the White House on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

“This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said.

Survivors of 9/11 and their family members on Friday blasted former President Donald Trump and pro golfers for participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. last week.

Family members of those killed on 9/11 and survivors sent Trump a letter condemning his decision to host the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on July 29 & 30, 2022.

The letter addresses Trump’s 2016 claims on Fox & Friends regarding responsibility for the September 11, 2001 attacks “…Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis – it was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia. Open the documents. We ought to get Bush or somebody to have the documents opened because frankly, if you open the documents, I think you are going to see it was Saudi Arabia…”

"How much money does it take to turn your back on your country? … We 9/11 families would trade any amount of money in the world just to see our loved ones again."



— 9/11 Justice's Juliet Scoso calls out American golfers and Donald Trump for supporting the Saudi-backed LIV tour pic.twitter.com/sAfAnxdj7p — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2022

“If we can’t get a golfer to at least look us in the eye and tell us that they’re doing it for the money … they’re cowards,” Brett Eagleson, founder of the 9/11 Justice group said at a press conference from Bedminster, N.J. “Our loved ones are the heroes. The golfers and the former president are cowards.”

Juliet Scoso, a member of the 9/11 Justice group, accused the former president, as well as golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, of selling out their loyalty to the United States. “We 9/11 families would trade any amount of money in the world just to see our loved ones again,” she said.

