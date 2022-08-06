Biden declared monkeypox national health emergency

The Biden administration says monkeypox is a national health emergency.

The U.S. declaration comes a week after the World Health Organization and several states already made such a declaration.

Such emergencies last for 90 days but can be extended.

The declaration allows the government to offer contracts for treatments and supplies, but it will not speed up delivery of monkeypox vaccines, which are in short supply.

An emergency declaration allows the Department of Defense to deploy personnel to help manage the emergency, as it has for the COVID-19 pandemic. It also makes it easier to use telemedicine.

The global case count stands at about 26,000 and 6,616 of those cases are in the U.S., which means the United States has the highest case count in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...