Millionaire Phil Murphy gets hate in the Granite State

Less than a year after Garden State residents nearly rejected the Wall Street millionaire who bought his 2017 election, Granite State voters told pollsters that they don’t want him to become president.

New Hampshire residents responding to a poll about potential 2024 Democratic presidential candidates say New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is largely unpopular or unknown but a fair number of people don’t like him.

Only five percent have a favorable opinion of Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs millionaire who virtually bought the New Jersey gubernatorial nomination in 2017 but nearly lost his office in 2021 despite a one-million Democratic advantage in voter registration.

Meanwhile, 30 percent of the poll respondents have an unfavorable opinion of Murphy while 56 percent don’t know who he is.

Respondents were asked, ‘who would you support for the Democratic nomination?’ and few said President Joe Biden.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is the least unpopular possible candidate, with a net favorability rating (the percentage who have a favorable opinion minus the percentage with an unfavorable opinion) of -6, followed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (-8) and Senator Klobuchar (-10).

Hillary Clinton (-50), Kamala Harris (-42), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(-38), and Biden (-37) are the most unpopular of the possible candidates included in the poll.

