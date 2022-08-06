Vice President Dick Cheney says President Donald Trump is a “coward”

Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls former President Donald Trump a “coward” and a “threat to our Republic” in a new ad for his daughter, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who is facing a primary challenger backed by the former president.

The ad featuring the former GOP vice president’s lacerating take on Trump was released Thursday, weeks before voters go to the polls.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” Dick Cheney said in the one-minute ad titled He Knows It.

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it,” said Dick Cheney.

Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump and lost her position in GOP leadership over her views. She is now the vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Dick Cheney said that he and his wife were “proud” of their “fearless” daughter, saying she was “honoring her oath to the Constitution.”

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office. And she will succeed. I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too,” he says at the end of the ad.

Liz Cheney is fighting for her political life ahead of her primary on Aug. 16 as she faces Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Cheney drew Trump’s anger after she became one of 10 House Republicans voting to impeach him last year for inciting a mob of terrorists to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a failed coup d’etat that resulted in seven deaths and $2.7 million in damage to the Capitol building.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress as it was in the process of affirming Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, as part of a bizarre plan to throw the presidential election to the House of Representatives regardless of the clear majority of Americans that voted for the Democrat.

Since then, the congresswoman has been one of the ex-president’s harshest critics, while also condemning fellow Republicans who continue to align with him.

Cheney drew the ire of Trump after to vote to impeach him over his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Actor Kevin Costner was seen sporting a tee-shirt that says, "I'm For Liz Cheney."

She has enlisted the help of top Wyoming names such as former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., who appeared in a campaign ad for her in June. Earlier this week, she touted a picture of actor Kevin Costner, who wore a shirt saying “I’m for Liz Cheney.”

“Real men put country over party,” tweeted the Republican congresswoman on Tuesday night alongside a picture of the Yellowstone star donning a black cowboy hat and white shirt offset with the text: “I’m For Liz Cheney.”

A poll released last month by the Casper Star-Tribune showed Cheney trailing Hageman by more than 20%, at 30% and 52% respectively.

