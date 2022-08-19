NJ caseworker charged for attempted sex trafficking & child pornography

A former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, was indicted today on charges of possession and transportation of child pornography and attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Trent Collier, 56, of Kearny, New Jersey, is charged in a three-count indictment with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Governor Phil Murphy did not issue a statement on the case.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic on Sept. 28, 2021.

Law enforcement officials searched Collier’s cellular phone and identified at least two images of child pornography.

The investigation also revealed that from June 19, 2021, through Sept. 29, 2021, Collier attempted to solicit a minor for a commercial sex act.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison.

The charge for the transportation of child pornography carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The charge of attempted sex trafficking of a minor carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Each count also carries a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.

