Crackpot congresswoman’s husband reportedly threatened his neighbors

Crackpot conservative Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s husband reportedly threatened his neighbors during what the Garfield County sheriff described as a neighborhood disturbance.

Deputies made no arrests, despite the reported threats and property damage.

Jayson Boebert, the congresswoman’s husband, has complicated his wife’s political career as reports that the right-wing congresswoman failed to disclose his nearly half-a-million dollar income from Terra Energy Productions the natural gas industry firm where he worked while she was on the House Natural Resources Committee, which directly oversees regulation of that business.

Boebert’s husband did jail time for “public indecency and lewd exposure” in a Colorado bowling alley, where Jayson exposed himself to two young women in January 2004.

Jayson Boebert found himself in trouble with the law again (which has already been widely publicized) involving .

In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested, charged and convicted of harassing and physically assaulting Lauren Roberts, his then-girlfriend and future wife, after a domestic violence incident.

While the couple owned two restaurants—both are now out of business—they poisoned at least 80 people. In 2017, authorities cited “an unlicensed temporary retail food establishment associated with Shooters Grill” for a mass food poisoning incident during the Rifle Rodeo at the Garfield County fairgrounds.

After Boebert’s food apparently poisoned dozens of people at a local rodeo, making them nauseous and sending some home with bloody diarrhea. but the state temporarily revoked Shooters Grill’s license for re-opening amid the coronavirus pandemic in defiance of the governor’s orders.

A Garfield County judge earlier this year dismissed a complaint by Lauren Boebert asking for a permanent protection order against the head of a political action committee that has been targeting her reelection bid.

In her original complaint, filed in Garfield County court on the day of the June primary, the first-term congresswoman claimed that David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC, had been harassing her for more than a month.

Wheeler, who was escorted to her by Boebert’s staff, said it was a handshake until she realized who he was.

“I posted pictures of a lake in a state park, mountains near Silt, and a street sign, ‘Panoramic,’ that described those photos,” Wheeler told The Daily Sentinel. “Boebert then told the court that she felt ‘physically threatened’ by those photos and when I shook her hand at a debate.”

Wheeler said he’s also filed a complaint against Boebert with the House Office of Congressional Ethics, saying her attempts at the restraining order were nothing more than retaliation.

“Lauren Opal Boebert is under a spell that mysteriously makes her believe she is always above the law,” he said. “Do Coloradans really want such a drama queen as their U.S. representative?”

Sources working with the political group say they have received threats and fear for their safety. One of them told The Denver Post they were threatened at a health spa in Glenwood Springs, which concerned them enough to report the matter to police.

That matter is still under investigation, Glenwood Springs police officials say.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to the Boebert’s neighborhood in Silt where they met a neighbor who told them several children had been speeding up and down the road with a dune buggy, according to a brief narrative report filed by deputies.

The documents do not specify how many of the children are part of the Boebert family, though they indicate that at least one of the congresswoman’s sons was involved.

The kids reportedly raced up and down the street and after the neighbors asked them to slow down “all hell broke loose,” a person described as “rp,” which typically stands for “reporting party,” told deputies. The congresswoman’s husband, Jayson Boebert, reportedly “threatened and yelled” at the person who called deputies “telling them to shut the f— up.”

That neighbor, who could not immediately be reached for comment, was reportedly very “rattled” by the incident, the documents show.

Jayson Boebert “is looking to fight with everyone in the neighborhood,” the reporting party told police. He “claimed someone took a swing at his son.”

The documents also make note that Jayson Boebert is the congresswoman’s husband and at some point, they indicate that someone ran over the mailbox of the person who called deputies.

“It was a neighborhood disturbance between a couple of neighbors regarding kids on ATVs,” Vallario said in an email, adding that he was not personally involved but “it sounds like Jayson got upset about the neighbor confronting his kids about their riding. When it was all said and done, they all agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action.”

This is not Jayson Boebert’s first run-in with law enforcement. He was arrested in 2004 and pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure after exposing himself to two minors in a bowling alley.

The congresswoman also has a history of minor arrests and failure to appear in court, though Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario supported her first run for office in 2020, telling The Colorado Sun that “people are allowed to change and grow up — whatever.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...