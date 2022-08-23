Top Trump Alabama supporter charged with sex crime

Former President Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign co-chairman was arrested Tuesday on a sex abuse charge, police said.

Perry Hooper, Jr., a 67-year-old former state legislator, was charged with first-degree sex abuse related in connection to an incident that occurred in downtown Montgomery Aug. 16.

Hooper spent 17 years as a state legislator and was co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state.

He is currently a member of the Alabama GOP state executive committee.

Following the 2020 election, Hooper joined Conservative Union President Bill Schlapp and former Nevada Attorney General Paul Laxalt in pursusing Trump’s election fraud delusions in Nevada.

Alabama law describes sexual assault in the first degree as subjecting “another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion” or “subjecting another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated.”

A person convicted of the charge, a Class C felony, can face up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department confirmed the arrest but did not provide details about the charge.

Coleman said Hooper was identified as a suspect in an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Montgomery. The area has several hotels, restaurants and bars.

He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Jail records show he was being held on a $15,000 bond.

Alabama Republican Party officials condemned all forms of “sexual abuse and sexual assault” in a statement, adding that they planned to monitor “this situation closely as it makes its way through the judicial process.”

Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2003. He co-chaired Trump’s campaign in Alabama in 2016.

Hooper’s father, Perry Hooper, Sr. was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

