Labor Day surprise as windjammer plows into beach at Ocean City, NJ

A sailboat ran aground in Ocean City, New Jersey, first striking the rock jetty and then slamming into the Ninth Street Beach.

The incident occurred near the Ocean City Music Pier on early Monday morning, before most Labor Day beachgoers made it to the shore.

The Action Cam crew from WPVI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, was on the scene after the sailboat crashed into the shoreline on Monday, just after 4 a.m.

Officials said the sailor who was operating the boat, was using autopilot when the craft struck the rock jetty.

No injuries were reported and the only damage to the boat was to the rudder but Ocean City officials expected Ninth Street to remain was closed to bathers until the windjammer can be towed away.

