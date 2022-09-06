Gusciora’s boast about crime reduction mocked by Trenton’s 13th homicide

Trenton’s 13th homicide victim of the year was killed only a few days after Mayor Reed Gusciora boasted about the city’s “significant progress” in combating violent crime.

Authorities identified the murder victim as 35-year-old Rasheed Barlow of Trenton.

Police officers responding to the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday found Barlow and another victim who had been injured by gunshots.

Trenton officers responding to the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, at about 7:30 p.m. found Barlow fatally wounded.

A 38-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening leg wound, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

While critics scoffed at Gusciora’s about the city’s crime fighting effort, these people had no comment: Arrell Bell, 20; Tito Glover, 21; Craig Fitzgerald, 24; Deon Harris aka Knowledge, 39; Pavevo Davis, 38; Troy Bradley, 37; Jerel Grimsley aka Bigga Rell, 21; Robert Howard, 20; Daquan Dowling, 22; William Emanuel, 30; Irvin Jackson aka Swirv, 22; James Harris, 66; Florence Grayson, 54; Benjamin DaVila Jr. aka Big Ben, 23; Carl Batie, 26; Ruschell Fireall, 42; Andre Corbett aka Dre Born, 35; Benito Escalante, 26; Marcus Hunter, 16; James Austin, 18; Luis Bryan Alvarez, 25; Cornelius Boakai, 22; Quavon Foster, 13; Ira T. Charles aka ZeiRai, 24; Devahje Bing, 19; Hamibullah Hardy, 34; Tiara Green, 19; Jamere Cullers, 22; Garious Burton, 30; Omar Hightower, 28; Thomas William Barnes, 21; Quaadir Gurley, 24; Barry Church, 52; Hassan Allen, 22; Abraham Jeditoe, 21; Herbert Cummings, 47; Adelso Buendia, 53; Raul Cruz, 24; Devon Earl Hewitt, 47; Stephon Francis, 42; Chevin Burgess, 22; Julio Cesar Cruz, 18; Dwelle Jerome Clark, 55; Joseph Gaines, 44; Raheim Hayes, 34; Jahmir Hall, 24; Keith Day, 26; Rayquan Brown, 16; Amir Hassan Glover, 24; Keisha Alexander, 49; Naquan Ellis, 23; Juan Carlos Castillo, 23; Jamer Jay Greenfield, 23; George Jamison, 43; Tyshawn Goodman, 25; Felix Colon, 71; Silas Johnson, 64; Quran Brittingham, 21; Rodney Burke, 48; Hakeem Brooks, 28; John Covington, 44; Anthony Jones, 43; Steven Quinton Brannon, 46; Darryl Ford, 19; Davae Dickson, 21; Tina Anderson, 34; Breion Greenfield, 30; Jermaine “Mooky” Johnson, 26; Elvin Grimsley, 38; Zaire Gibbs, 25; Jonathan Jimenez, 32; Keyauna Hughey, 20; Lance Beckett; Hakeim Blackshear, 27; Amber Dudley, 27; Michael Brancolino Jr, 53; Christopher Johnson, 35; Manei Glover, 22; Brenda Garzio, 48; Kyler Bragg, 15; Jermaine Austin, 37; Kryronne Hazel, 35; Anthony Flowers, 43; Shawn Harrell, 40; Brian Ficzko, 40; Gladys Barrera, 45; Michael Anderson, 52; Anthony C Anderson, 56; Kuyler Fowler, 19; Neal J Crews, 33; Jakim Allen, 21; Jibri Chisolm, 26; Shaela Johnson, 19; William Johenkins, 45; Starquasia Harris, 24; Maurice London, 39; Danavan Phillips, 37; Yuell Moore, 29; Dabree Brannon, 30; Frederick Mason, 20; Quamiera Massey, 24; Terrence Horton, 53; Robert Smith, 38; Antwuan Bowens, 44; Tayvion Jones, 18; Raheen McKinnon 19, shooting; Watson Cogdell, 58; Davon Frink, 25; Tyrone Campbell, 45; Dontae Barnes, shooting; Robert Neal, 34; Covvie Scott, 24; Malcom L. Bowser, 19; Richard Guarderas, 18; Jason Phillips, 23; Luis Gonzalez, 37; Jolisa Marshall, 28; Julius Vargas, 18; William Irrizarry, 18; Rahkeem Ortiz, 29; Vernetta McCray, 39; Shamira Williams, 32; Tybree Washington, 24; Hussain Abdullah, 35; Derek Colley, 26; Jaquise Melvin, 26; Ola Williams, 61; Rudy Alvira Jr.; Gustavo Perez, 16; Johnny Perez, 8; Sam Livingston III, age 41; Jeremy McTamney, 26; Daniel Alvaranga, 33; Omar Billups, 37; Joel Alexander, 49; Jabree Saunders, 26; Khalil Gibbs, 25; Lovelle Laramore, 60; Kaheem Carter, 22; Shaquan McNeil, 25; Cheryl Jones, 65; Ramire Harvey, 25; David Williams, 36; Edgar Geovani Sis-Luis, 34; Dion Ellis, 16; Pablo Herrera Chun, 53; Jermel Carter, 38; William Mitchell, 33; Leonard Pettigrew, 58; Shaquil Loftin, 23; Daquan Basnight, 30; Javier Chaj-Ajtun, 33; Herberth Ramirez Pimentel, 37; Yanquai Edwards, 25; Daron Cheston, 18; Ziare Jones; Fred Davis, 43; Shamiem Young, 26; Jeff Charles, 37; Shemiah Davis, 15; Omar Burgess, 49; Elias Juarez Lopez, 31; Candice Ruff, 19; Douglas Munn, 50; Melvin Williams 26; Edwin Obdulio Gomez Interiano, 41; Everth Barrera, 56; Dartanian Ames of Lawrence, 41; Hector Torres, 43; David Johnson, 39; Michael Degrass; Unidentified male shot on Garfield Avenue; Dilman Canpos; Selvin Lima; Antwone Barnes, 37; Leonardo Fernandez, 32; Shimon Nesmith Jr., 19; Helen Nelson, 73; Albert L. Barnes, 46; Sequoya Bacon-Jones, 9; Tahaad Goss, 16; Jaquir Queen, 26; Leroy Davis, 31.

They are 183 Trenton murder victims.

