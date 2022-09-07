Plainfield police search for a gunman, two city residents shot in other towns

Plainfield authorities are searching for a gunman involved in a shooting in the city.

Police responding to a report of shots fired on West 3rd Street at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, found a victim suffering gunshot wounds.

The injured person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

In an unrelated incident, Jibreel Elliott, 31, of Plainfield, was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:02 a.m. September 5th near Aspen Court in Piscataway.

Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier said Elliott was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Another Plainfield man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound in Paterson on Saturday.

According to Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, officers responded to the area of Clinton Street and North Main Street at just before midnight on a report of shots fired but the 41-year-old victim was not found.

Instead, police learned that the victim arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

