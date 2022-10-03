Cops say GOP campaign operative violated a permanent restraining order

The 33-year-old deputy campaign manager for former Republican Assemblyman Robert Schroeder, who has had legal troubles of his own, is facing new criminal charges according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Daniel Pfeiffer, a former Republican campaign operative who Musella says is not employed as a saleman, was previously convicted on charges of Stalking, Invasion of Privacy, Impersonation, Cyber-Harassment, and Contempt of a Stalking Restraining Order.

Pfeiffer is now charged with violating a permanent restraining order.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Pfeiffer’s residence as part of an investigation involving invasion of privacy and stalking.

During April 2019, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit received information concerning at least one, but as many as three, fictitious social media accounts on dating applications and romance websites in the likeness of a 29-year-old victim.

Court records show Pfeiffer was sentenced to a year in county jail on Nov. 26, 2018, after pleading guilty to third-degree invasion of privacy.

Records also show that he received 121 days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree stalking in violation of a court order, on Aug. 20, 2019.

The prosecutor’s office did not identify the victim or state whether all of Pfeiffer’s previous charges involve the same woman.

Schroeder, who served in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2010 to 2014, pleaded guilty to misconduct by a corporate official and issuing bad checks on behalf of his companies. A third charge of theft by deception was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Schroeder was required to pay back $5.3 million to his victims, he was barred from public employment in New Jersey, and sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Daniel’s occupation was listed as a deputy campaign manager at Robert Schroeder for Assembly.

