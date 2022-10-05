Bergen County Prosecutor claims Florida man sexually assaulted a child

A Florida man is now in the custody of authorities who say that he sexually assaulted a child who was between the ages of 13 and 16 in Palisades Park.

In February, the Palisades Park Police Department informed the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the alleged sexual assault of a child in the borough during November 2021, by Joey Perez, 42, of Miami.

Perez is accused of sexually assaulting a New Jersey teenager between the ages of 13 and 16 in Palisades Park at some time in November 2021.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Perez was arrested in Sunrise, Florida, then incarcerated at the Broward County Correctional Facility in Florida before being extradited to New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.

Sunrise is notorious for a February 2, 2021, shootout between a gunman who fatally shot two FBI agents and injured three others at an apartment complex where the agents were serving a federal warrant related to a child exploitation case.

