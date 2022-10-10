22-year-old Tinder timebomb charged with kidnapping and assault

A 22-year-old woman in Colorado is facing multiple felonies for allegedly binding her Tinder date, then repeatedly stabbing and choking him before he could free himself.

Lauren Marie Dooley was taken into custody and charged with one felony each of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and menace, plus a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment, police records show.

At about 5:43 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an apartment on the 2500 block of E Cache La Poudre Street to investigate an unidentified call for help, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in El Paso County, Colorado by Colorado Springs Police Officer Christopber Tkachak.

The 911 operator told officers they were on the open line with a male caller and a woman could be heard in the background, police said.

The dispatcher went on to say they heard the man – later identified as the 21-year-old victim – say he was “bleeding all over the bed.”

The male subject was then heard telling someone “because you cut me” and “you’re going to kill me,” the document reads.

The 21-year-old’s name has been redacted in the affidavit of probable cause filed in El Paso County, Colorado by Colorado Springs Police Officer Christopher Tkachak.

“Upon our arrival, the residents of the apartment said there was a naked man in the parking lot who needed assistance,” the affidavit said. “Officers found [the victim] who was naked and appeared to be bleeding from a laceration on his left arm. [He] also actively withdrew from the suspect. . . Dooley . . . who appeared to have blood smeared on her arms and hands. [The victim] exclaimed that Lauren tied him up and cut him.

Dooley “invoked her Miranda rights” and refused to speak to police officers.

Police say the victim told investigators he “just met Lauren [Dooley] on Tinder” and agreed to meet her at her apartment. After arriving, he said he and Dooley sat on their couch and talked for a bit before Dooley stripped and performed oral sex on him.

“She then used duct tape to tie it [the victim’s] Wrists together and ankles together,” the affidavit said. “[The victim] thought it was funny but agreed. However, when Lauren pulled out a kitchen knife and demanded that he come into her bedroom, [the victim] no longer agreed to stay in the residence.”

Then there was a violent encounter. Again from the affidavit:

Fearing that Lauren would hurt him with the knife, he obeyed and climbed into her bed. Lauren climbed on top of him and used the knife to cut his left shoulder. Lauren then used both hands to apply direct pressure [the victim’s] down your throat for about 20 seconds, making it difficult to breathe. Lauren stopped, but only to get a belt, which she then put around [the victim’s] Neck. She tightened the belt for another 20 seconds, making it difficult for her to breathe again. As she took it off, she checked it [the victim’s] neck for a pulse. Affidavit of probable cause filed in El Paso County, Colorado by Colorado Springs Police Officer Christopber Tkachak.

The alleged victim told police Dooley was upset because he was “bleeding all over her bed,” so she forced him into the bath. Dooley then ordered food from DoorDash. When the delivery man got to her house, Dooley told the victim, “If you scream or say anything, I’ll kill you,” the affidavit reads.

“After eating, Lauren got into bed with (the victim) and pulled a blanket over him. (The victim) noticed the knife Lauren had brandished earlier was under the blanket near his feet. After Lauren fell asleep, he was able to obtain the knife and at himself free of some of the duct tape.”

“As he was attempting to get his keys and phone, he bumped into a table, which woke Lauren. He then ran out into the parking for help,” the affidavit reads.

After the meal, Dooley reportedly got into bed with the victim, pulled a blanket over them both, and fell asleep. According to the affidavit, the victim said he felt Dooley’s knife under the covers near his feet, so he somehow used it to cut his bonds. He accidentally woke Dooley when he bumped into a table, but police said he was able to go outside and call for help,” the affidavit reads.

“When officers conducted a cursory search [the] Unit . . . To see if anyone else needed medical attention, they discovered a kitchen knife near the bed, several blood-soaked rags, and blood all over the bathtub,” the affidavit reads.

Dooley is currently scheduled to appear in the El Paso County courthouse on October 6th.

Read the full affidavit.

