Federal indictment for police brutality contrasts GOP election scare tactics

A federal grand jury indicted two former sheriff’s deputies on civil rights crimes for using excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

According to the federal indictment, Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, violated an American citizen’s constitutional rights on Nov. 18, 2019, while the victim, Thomas Friend, 27, had been booked into the jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was in restraints at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Mooney was caught on video as he used pepper spray repeatedly while the victim was restrained and not posing a threat.

Separately, Mooney also allegedly struck the victim while the victim was restrained.

While Mooney punched Friend 11 times in the face, the deputy broke his own hand.

The indictment charges that Mooney’s conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon and resulted in bodily injury.

Stansberry is charged with violating the victim’s constitutional rights by willfully failing to intervene to prevent Mooney’s brutally abusive illegal conduct.

As alleged, Stansberry was aware that Mooney was using unreasonable force and did not intervene, despite having an opportunity to do so.

A local newspaper posted video of the incident, showing the two law enforcement officers dousing a man in custody with pepper spray and then punching him repeatedly while he was restrained.

“In the video, deputy Jeremy Mooney is seen attacking Thomas Friend, 27. Friend had been booked into the jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct,” said a report in the Scioto Valley Guardian. “According to then-Sheriff Jim Nelson, Friend was spitting on other inmates in the transport van and things escalated from there.” He was placed in a restraint chair due to his behavior, the then-Sheriff said.”

If convicted, both men face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment on each count, a fine of up to $250,000 and a three-year term of supervised release.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio and Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office investigated the case.

