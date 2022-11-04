New Jersey synagogue threat has been mitigated

After the FBI received a credible threat to New Jersey synagogues yesterday, officials identified a suspicious person and the threat has been mitigated.

The FBI said Friday that it had identified the source of the threat made against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue on social media but the person “no longer poses a danger to the community.”.

No further specifics were provided about the individual or motive.

“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” said an FBI statement. “We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community. As always, we would like to remind the public, to remain vigilant and if they observe suspicious activity to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state will remain vigilant and make sure threats against any house of worship are thoroughly investigated.

“Each and every law enforcement agency in New Jersey stood up yesterday to protect and communicate with our Jewish neighbors against hate,” Platkin said. “Yesterday was a clear example of the communication and collaboration that takes place among all agencies of government to protect residents against threats to our safety. This vigilance never ceases.”

“This is how we standup to hate.

said, “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

The nature of the threat was not immediately clear.

A young adult interviewed in connection with the threat told the FBI he dislikes Jewish people and is angry but had no plans to do anything harmful.

The man, who was not identified, has not apologized for actions that sent police scrambling to add patrols outside synagogues, according to sources aware of the investigation.

The young man posted to a social media site that is a frequent site used for antisemitic discussion and is being monitored by law enforcement.

According to informed sources, the post was written as if an attack had already occurred and in a style used by previous mass shooters, which raised the level of concern and triggered the FBI alert out of an abundance of caution.

Once the individual was located, agents realized there was no threat although they are looking into his background.

