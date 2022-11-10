Trenton man charged with the murder of his domestic partner Corrine Daniels

The Trenton man recently arrested for purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder of Corrine Daniels.

Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on October 12, 2002, in Middleburg, NY, by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On November 7, 2022, he was charged with first-degree murder and Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri’s office has filed a motion to detain Eubanks pending trial.

The charge is the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

On September 21, 2022, Trenton Communications received a call for a well-being check at a residence on Park Avenue.

Responding officers forced entry and in the basement they located a dead body later identified as Corrine Daniels, 41.

On September 22, an autopsy conducted by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim was murdered. The Medical Examiner concluded Daniels’ death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigation into Daniels’ death revealed that she and Eubanks lived together at the Park Avenue address as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Investigators determined that after Daniels’ death, Eubanks placed her body in a black trash bag and moved her to the basement where she was located by officers.

Despite Eubanks having been charged, Onofri said every defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

