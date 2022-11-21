New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facilities closed on Thanksgiving

All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving, a state holiday.

All NJMVC facilities will be open for regular business the rest of the week, including on Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26.

The NJMVC.gov website remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and should always be the first stop for New Jerseyans in need of motor vehicle services.

Most customers can complete their motor vehicle business online in New Jersey, while nearly all in-person services at NJMVC agencies require an appointment that must be scheduled at the website.

