Police hunting for suspect who shot Burlington County teenager in his leg

Authorities are asking the public to help solve the mystery behind a shooting that occurred last week in Burlington County.

Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans said the shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said a 16-year-old male victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call the Edgewater Park Township Detective Bureau at 609-877-3290 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by the Edgewater Park Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force.

The lead investigator is Edgewater Park Township Detective Scott Ewan.

