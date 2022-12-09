Pentagon briefing details success of 2022 Operation Santa Claus

There’s so much to love about the holiday season — baking Christmas cookies, hanging stockings, singing carols, watching holiday movies, sharing gifts, and decorating the tree. And then of course there’s the jolly old man himself: Santa Claus.

Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community relations and support program that provides gifts to children in remote communities across the state. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered 1,780 pounds of gifts, backpacks, hygiene supplies and books to 325 children in Scammon Bay, Alaska.

The image at the top of this page shows the 144th Airlift Squadron’s favorite passenger, Santa Claus, gazing out the window from the cockpit of a 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on his way to deliver tidings of good cheer to the children of Scammon Bay, Alaska, during elite military operation.

Volunteers with the Alaska National Guard, Salvation Army and local community partners, unload gifts bound for Scammon Bay from a 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of Operation Santa Claus at the Bethel-Davis Regional Airport flight line.

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Eddie Jones shares holiday cheer with local children awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.

Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Cade Cross, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot, helps transfer boxes filled with gifts, backpacks, hygiene supplies, and books for children in Scammon Bay, Alaska during Operation Santa Claus Nov. 16, 2022.

An infant sits on Santa’s lap as Mrs. Claus smiles during Operation Santa Claus in Scammon Bay, Nov. 16, 2022.

Operation Santa Claus is also the name of a yearly initiative undertaken by the United States Postal Service. It was started in 1912 when United States Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to start responding to needy children, with the first one starting at the James Farley Post Office.

For those seeking the Santa Claus holiday postmark through the United States Postal Service, they should send their letter from Santa or a holiday greeting card by December 10 to: Santa Claus, PO Box 202, Santa Claus, IN 47579.

For those seeking the North Pole holiday postmark through the United States Postal Service, they should send their letter from Santa or a holiday greeting card by December 10 to: North Pole Holiday Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Dr, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.

