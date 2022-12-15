Is Donald Trump running for Speaker of the House of Representatives?

Bill Kristol believes that Donald Trump intends to declare that he is running for Speaker of the House when the 2020 election loser makes his “major announcement” today.

The former president posted an illustration of himself dressed as a superhero with lasers beaming from his eyes.

In a 15-second animation, the 2020 election loser told his followers that “America needs a superhero” before sharing the cartoon image of himself in a costume styled after Superman while standing in front of Trump Tower.

He’s running.



For Speaker of the House.pic.twitter.com/AayeTwHOzy — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 14, 2022

Last month, Trump announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2024, but the announcement has been followed by a surge in polling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose recent achievements resonate with Republican voters.

DeSantis has struck a number of conservative chords by asking a grand jury to probe Covid-19 vaccines, questioning the new federal law protecting same-sex marriages and striking a legislative victory that will hit the pocket books of lawyers.

With a large number of midterm election losses, particularly among ‘election deniers’ who endorsed the loser’s unfounded claims that he was cheated in 2020, his quest for the 2024 nomination should be a practical impossibility but he appears a minority of the country that constitutes a majority of the GOP is unable to see the futility of a second Trump presidency.

Trump, who incited a deadly riot at the Capitol after he failed to convince enough Republican political allies to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced on November 15 that he is running again for president in 2024.

Trump then had dinner on November 22, at his Mar-a-Lago club with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, a prominent Holocaust-denying white nationalist who has used anti-Semitic and white supremacist rhetoric.

Ye, who has made his own series of anti-Semitic comments and is also running for president in 2024, offered his Mar-A-Lago host the vice presidency on his ticket.

Unsurprisingly, the third straight electoral defeat for Republicans, his initial announcement, nor his dinner with anti-Semites invigorated nostalgia for Trump’s “American carnage” agenda among the broader electorate but it did give rise to discussion about the next campaign among Republicans.

Republicans lost in competitive Senate races in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, after Trump-endorsed contenders alienated Americans by rejecting the legitimacy of the previous election.

The rivalry between Trump and DeSantis has been building in recent months as the former president has launched several verbal attacks against his potential competitor.

Fifty-two percent of likely GOP primary voters in the poll preferred DeSantis, compared to the 38 percent who favored Trump in a hypothetical primary pitting the two Republicans against each other as contenders for the 2024 Republican nomination in a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The same poll demonstrated DeSantis is popular among likely primary voters, with 86 percent saying they view the Florida governor favorably, compared with Trump’s 74 percent favorability rating.

DeSantis won reelection in November by almost 20 points over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.

