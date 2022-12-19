Judge frees violent bigot who pleaded guilty in middle of double assault trial

When Norman Wilson, 40, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two assaults in which the defendant targeted Hispanic people based on their race or national origin in the middle of his trial, Superior Court Judge Peter A. Krauthamer essentially sent him home with a pair of suspended sentences.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew M. Graves said that Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault with a bias-related enhancement for each one following a day and a half of trial.

Krauthamer immediately sentenced Wilson to 270 days of suspended time with time served for one charge, and 200 days of suspended time with time served for the second charge.

The judge also imposed one year of supervised probation for each count.

Wilson assaulted the first victim on May 15, 2022, at the Dupont Circle Metro Station.

During the assault, Wilson targeted the victim, hit the victim with a metal object, and then made derogatory statements directed at the victim as being Hispanic.

The second assault took place on May 22, 2022, when Wilson targeted a Hispanic victim inside of the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

The defendant kicked the victim in the back while descending the escalator, followed the victim throughout the station, and assaulted the victim a second time, all the while making derogatory comments directed at the victim’s race and/or national origin.

After Wilson was arrested, he was interviewed by detectives from the Metropolitan Transit Police Department and he stated his beliefs that there are too many foreigners in America, they are not humble enough, and other similar xenophobic statements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...