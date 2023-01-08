North Carolina husband blamed in murder-suicide death of wife & 3 kids

Three children and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.

“On January 7, 2023, at 7:05 a.m., High Point police officers responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people screaming for help,” said Captain Matt Truitt, the High Point Police Department Community Division Commander.

When officers arrived they came into contact with an adult male and female stating they needed help.

Officers were able to determine that the address was 2734 Mossy Meadow Drive, which is the residence of Athalia and Robert Crayton, along with their three children.

Officers had to force entry into the home, and once inside, they located five deceased people. Of the five victims, three were juveniles and two were adults. All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

NJToday has identified the woman who was found dead inside the home along with three of her children after her husband killed them and then killed himself.

The woman has been identified as 46-year-old Athalia Crayton. According to law enforcement sources, 45-year-old Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr. is responsible.

This is currently being investigated as a murder/suicide.

There is no information at this time that indicates any threat to the community. This is an ongoing and active investigation and no other information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the police department’s fact-finding.

High Point police said the investigation is ongoing and there is nothing to suggest a threat to the community at this time.

Police did not identify a motive or a manner of death.

In Utah, a family of eight was found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City in what police say was also murder-suicide. Michael Haight, 42, is suspected of killing himself as well as his wife, mother-in-law, and five children.

