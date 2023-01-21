Deadly incidents in Irvington

Two Essex County homicides occurred in Irvington on Thursday.

At about 7:30 p.m., residents dialed 911 after hearing multiple sounds of gunfire near the 400 block of Union Avenue.

Irvington Township officers responding to the scene found a severely wounded man who was shot multiple times.

Witness said Ibn Vincent, 37, was pronounced dead shortly after police found him in the rear of one of the buildings.

It appeared that Vincent’s killers chased him a short distance before firing at him just in the alley.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said that Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

No other injuries were reported.

Irvington police who responded to a report of a stabbing on Tichenor Terrace found Haleem Youngblood, a township resident suffering with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:06 a.m.

Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said no arrests have been made in the Youngblood case, and an investigation is active, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

