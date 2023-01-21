Feds charged Jersey City street gang with cocaine dealing & firearms crimes

Three members of a Jersey City street gang were charged for their roles in a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations.

Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey City, New Jersey, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

George and Ingram are charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

All three defendants appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa in Newark federal court and were detained.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the three defendants are associated with a neighborhood street gang that operates in and around the Salem Lafayette Apartments in Jersey City.

At the time of their arrests on Jan.19, 2023, George and Ingram each possessed a loaded firearm.

Search warrants executed at multiple residences associated with Broadway, George, and Ingram revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.

The defendants each face a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum term of 40 years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...