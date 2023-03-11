Gloucester County shootout leaves suspect dead, police officer injured

A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured following a shoot out Friday afternoon in Gloucester County, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting that it said occurred Friday, March 10, 2023 in Deptford Township.

One adult male civilian died and a police officer was shot during the encounter. The identity of the decedent and the officer are not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred today at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the area of Doman Avenue in Westville, a community adjacent to Deptford Township.

A suspected shooter who was wounded by police gunfire was pronounced dead.

One officer was shot during the encounter and was transported to a hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was later listed in in critical but stable condition.

According to the New Jersey Police Benevolent Association, “One of our officers with the Deptford Police Department has been shot this afternoon. The officer was rushed to Cooper University Hospital by fellow officers.”

The unidentified officer is reportedly a member of PBA Local 122/

