Williamson wallops Willow, bashes Biden & demands Democrats disrupt

Marianne Williamson, the best-selling author who is running for the 2024 Democratic nomination with a strong climate-focused message, criticized her rival, President Joe Biden, for approving an $8 billion oil drilling project in Alaska, that she claims will produce 280 million metric tons of greenhouse gas, the yearly equivalent of two million cars.

Williamson was joined in her criticism of the Willow project by former Vice President Al Gore, who also expressed alarm over the environmental implications of the project, which he called “recklessly irresponsible.”

“Science tells us, and tells us loudly, that humanity must mobilize at a global scale to end the coming climate catastrophe,” said Williamson. “We should be ramping down fossil fuel extraction, not revving it up – and people know it.” “

“Children of all creeds line the street in the millions to protest. Scientists chain themselves to trees and tractors,” said Williamson. “The soil beneath our very feet shifts in unnatural ways, propelled only by humanity’s undue influence. The planet and the people in unison are pleading for relief.”

“Moving forward with the Willow Project will produce 280 million metric tons of greenhouse gas, equal to adding two million cars to the roads each year,” said Williamson. “The despoliation of air, animals, trees, water, and land by endless miles of airstrips and pipelines in one of the most pristine places left on earth, will earn multi-billion-dollar profits to oil giant ConocoPhillips.”

“They in turn will pump millions of dollars back into lobbying Washington for more,” said Williamson. “This is what happens when corporate greed takes precedence over responsibility to people and planet.”

President Joe Biden previously reversed his promise to make Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a ‘pariah’ when he visited the kingdom to beg for greater oil output, a plea which was essentially rejected.

The vast, multi-billion-dollar ConocoPhillips oil project, to be situated on the tundra of Alaska’s northern Arctic coast, received approval from the Biden administration.

Gore, a leading climate advocate, said that the planned drilling would threaten local communities and make it more difficult to curb dangerous global warming.

Despite President Biden’s campaign promise of no further oil drilling on federal land, he signed off on the project that will bring in 200 oil drills, multiple pipelines, airstrips, and other fossil fuel extraction infrastructure to Alaska’s North Slope with a climate impact equivalent to the emissions from 66 coal fired power plants.

The move is alarming, given that the world is facing a climate crisis that demands immediate action. Scientists have been warning us of the impending catastrophe, and children worldwide have been protesting in the millions to call attention to the issue.

The Willow Project is projected to produce 280 million metric tons of greenhouse gas, equivalent to adding two million cars to the roads each year.

It will despoil the air, animals, trees, water, and land by creating endless miles of airstrips and pipelines in one of the most pristine places on earth.

Multi-billion-dollar profits will be made by oil giant ConocoPhillips, who will then pump millions of dollars back into lobbying Washington for more.

According to Williamson, “This is what happens when corporate greed takes precedence over responsibility to people and planet.” She calls for a disruption in the system and an end to incremental change, especially when it comes to the climate crisis.

Williamson asserts that we must face the corruption in our political system that allows fossil fuel companies to hold our democracy hostage. The only way to override the nefarious influence of their financial grip on Washington is a movement of citizens so awakened to the danger that we produce a revolution at the ballot box.

“To begin with, we need to face the corruption in our political system that allows fossil fuel companies to hold our democracy hostage,” said Williamson. “The only thing that can override the nefarious influence of their financial grip on Washington is a movement of citizens so awakened to the danger, and to our need to stop it, that we produce a revolution at the ballot box.”

Williamson’s campaign is centered around a full-systems approach to climate action, which aims to reverse global warming and lead the planet towards long-term sustainability.

The plan includes an emergency-level transition from a dirty economy to a clean economy, prioritizing good jobs for the thousands of people who make their living working for the fossil fuel industry.

Williamson is calling for a full-scale mobilization effort, similar to the one undertaken by the United States during World War II, to put an end to fossil fuel extraction.

On day one of her administration, Williamson pledges to cancel the Willow Project and declare that the days of fossil fuel extraction are about to end.

Williamson’s ambitious climate plan is reflects the urgency that the climate crisis demands.

While some question her viability as a presidential candidate, her message is resonating with people who are tired of incremental change and looking for a leader who is willing to take bold action to reverse the deadly consequences of global warming.

Williamson’s message is that humanity must act fast to save our planet and ourselves.

The Willow Project is just one example of corporate greed taking precedence over responsibility to people and planet.

The only way to override the influence of fossil fuel companies is a movement of citizens so awakened to the danger that we produce a revolution at the ballot box. Williamson’s campaign is centered around a full-systems approach to climate action, which aims to reverse global warming and lead the planet towards long-term sustainability.

With bold and decisive leadership, Williamson’s supporters believe we can transition from a dirty economy to a clean one and create a future that is sustainable for generations to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...