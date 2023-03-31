EPA awards New Jersey over $30 million for clean water projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that New Jersey will receive over $30 million from the 2023 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) that will be used to upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems across the state to protect public health and water bodies.

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said that the funding will be used to replace or repair aging wastewater infrastructure, implement water reuse and recycling, and address stormwater.

Garcia said the EPA is committed to providing these critical water resources to underserved and disadvantaged communities in New Jersey.

The CWSRF has been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for over 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America.

New Jersey environmentalist Lisa McCormick emphasized the importance of clean water for public health and the environment.

“Clean water is a basic human right, and it is essential to our health and the health of our ecosystems,” McCormick said. “This funding from the EPA will go a long way towards ensuring that New Jersey communities have access to safe and clean water.” “

“Investing in our water infrastructure is an investment in the well-being of our communities and our future,” McCormick said. “We must continue to prioritize the protection and conservation of our precious water resources.”

The program provides funding to all 50 states and Puerto Rico to capitalize on SRF loan programs. For the base programs, states and Puerto Rico contribute an additional 20% to match federal grants.

As the loan principal and interest are repaid over time, it allows the state’s CWSRF to be recycled or “revolve.” As money is returned to the state’s revolving loan fund, the state makes new loans to other eligible recipients.

These funds can also be combined with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding and EPA’s Water Infrastructure and Finance Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans to create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects.

The CWSRF funding is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which is aimed at strengthening the nation’s wastewater and stormwater systems while providing significant resources for mitigating nonpoint source pollution and improving energy and water efficiency.

The investment also addresses key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The announcement builds on the second wave of $2.4 billion in EPA funding for clean water infrastructure upgrades through Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in February.

When combined with Fiscal Year 2023 funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, over $3.2 billion will be provided to the CWSRF.

