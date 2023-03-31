Salem shooting leaves 13-year-old, New Jersey boy dead

Tragedy struck a neighborhood in Salem, New Jersey on Thursday night, as a 13-year-old child was shot and killed outside his home.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was sitting on his porch when he was struck by gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at Salem Medical Center.

Neighbors and friends were left in shock and disbelief at the senseless act of violence. Daffonie Moore, who lived next door to the victim, tearfully recounted how he would often offer to help her with groceries and other tasks. “He was always kind and helpful,” she said.

Police are currently investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. It is unclear what led up to the incident or what the motive may have been.

Salem Mayor Jody Veler expressed her condolences to the victim’s family and vowed to work with nonprofits to prevent gun violence among teens in the city.

The shooting has left the community shaken and searching for answers.

Salem City School District Superintendent Patrick Michel offered his condolences to the victim’s family and urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and Salem City Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Investigator Johnathan Seidel at 856-935-7510, ext. 8333, or Detective Sean Simpkins at 856-935-0033.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through the tip line form at salemcountyprosecutor.org.

