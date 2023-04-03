Mr. Trump goes to court

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is unperturbed by threats as former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court in New York to face criminal charges, but tensions are high as supporters and detractors prepare to descend on the city.

Adding to the circus-like atmosphere, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to behave herself during a pro-Trump rally she plans to attend on the same day as Trump’s arraignment.

Greene will join the New York Young Republican Club for a “peaceful protest” on Tuesday as Trump faces indictment in the investigation into hush money paid to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The far-right lawmaker, known for spreading misinformation and hate speech, has previously visited terrorists detained in connection with the violent Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and claimed the facility “violates human rights.”

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies have framed the indictment as a political witch hunt, making him the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges.

Trump is also likely to face prosecution for stealing top-secret government documents, his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and election tampering after the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and possibly other states.

The FBI recovered stolen top-secret records among more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at Trump’s Florida estate. Trump compounded his problems by refusing to return those classified documents following his ouster from the White House.

His role in inciting the failed coup attempt—that has so far resulted in about 1000 arrests and $2.9 million in damage to the Capitol building—could actually land Trump in prison but he is embracing the terrorists and even recorded with them a song that he played at his latest rally in Waco, Texas.

A grand jury in Georgia is also expected to file indictments in connection with Trump’s election tampering after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly decried his indictment as politically motivated, and he is leading most GOP primary polls ahead of the 2024 race. Critics say Trump has committed many crimes — but he has never before faced criminal prosecution — and he usually buffaloed his way past accountability in civil court.

The New York attorney general has also filed a civil lawsuit alleging the Trump Organization lied to lenders and insurers about its assets. Trump is currently leading most GOP primary polls ahead of the 2024 race, despite facing numerous criminal charges.

Amid the heightened tensions, Adams warned that New York authorities will not tolerate violence or vandalism of any kind. “If one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable,” the NYC Mayor said.

Trump departed his Florida home on Monday afternoon for his court date, as supporters gathered along the street near his Mar-a-Lago estate. The indictment, which remains under seal, follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that centered on a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker have both confirmed that Trump was personally involved in the plot to silence Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

