‘Bullied’ schoolgirl, 11, killed herself in New Jersey school bathroom

A New Jersey girl tormented by bullies was found hanged in a school bathroom and died two days later—a week after her father died from cancer—and her grief-struck mother says the child was being bullied by classmates prior to her death.

An 11-year-old middle school student at F.W. Holbein School in Mount Holly, New Jersey, Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez, tragically died by suicide in her school bathroom just days after losing her father, Alexis Melendez, who was an NJ Transit police detective, to cancer.

A chilling voice note recorded by Felicia years before her death has surfaced, where she can be heard saying, “Unless you’re me, well you’re listening to this from the future. Say hello to future mom, future dad… future everyone. Never, never, never be bad, never give up on your friends, never, ever… be a bully.”

Since Felicia’s death, her mother, Elaina LoAlbo, has been vocal in spreading awareness about the bullying that her daughter had allegedly suffered.

LoAlbo has claimed that multiple emails to school administrators, placed by both Felicia and herself, detailing ongoing bullying were “willfully ignored.”

The incident occurred at F.W. Holbein School on Levis Drive in Mount Holly, Burlington County, on Monday, Feb. 6, when another student found Felicia unresponsive in a bathroom stall around 1 p.m. School officials say they responded immediately and attempted lifesaving measures before emergency medical technicians (EMTs) arrived.

Felicia was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The autopsy performed by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of death was complications of her attempted suicide and ruled it as suicide.

Felicia’s death came just days after losing her father, Alexis Melendez, who had passed away on Jan. 25 after battling pancreatic cancer.

At a board of education meeting, a lifelong Mount Holly resident and father of one of Felicia’s best friends revealed that his daughter had told him Felicia was being bullied.

He expressed regret for not conveying this information to the teachers or staff in time for any action to be taken, and he believed that he was not alone in this failure. He also criticized the community’s response to Felicia’s death as “pathetic.”

In the wake of Felicia’s death, a Change.org petition has been launched, calling for the release of surveillance videos near the bathroom where Felicia was found unresponsive on Feb. 6. The petition has garnered over 360 signatures as of Sunday, April 2.

Felicia’s mother, Elaina LoAlbo, has vowed to make sure her daughter’s legacy lives on and to raise awareness about bullying, stating, “It is now my life’s mission to make sure her legacy lives on and these tragic stories are given a voice. No parent should have to get that call.”

As the investigation into Felicia’s death continues, questions about the handling of the alleged bullying incidents and the school’s response to Felicia’s and her mother’s concerns remain.

“Over the last eight weeks they have refused to show me any video tape footage, and several emails in reference to the school about the bullying,” Elaina LoAlbo said. “I have asked to see the scarf [found in the bathroom], the security tapes and I’ve been locked out of her school [online] account since before she had even passed.”

Elaina LoAlbo said she fears someone else could have been in some way involved in her daughter’s death.

The heartbreaking loss of an 11-year-old girl who was struggling with the loss of her father and allegedly being bullied has brought the urgent need for effective measures to address bullying in schools to the forefront.

The community mourns Felicia’s tragic death and hopes that her story will raise awareness and lead to positive change to prevent similar tragedies in the future. In the meantime, Felicia’s family and friends continue to grieve their loss and honor her memory.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. You can call 1-800

