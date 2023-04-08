Tarrytown, New York, man charged with sexual assault of a Bergen County child

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Eric Palese, 27, a warehouse manager from Tarrytown, New York, on charges of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

The arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the River Edge Police Department.

Musella stated that the investigation began after the Prosecutor’s Office received a report through the Cyber Tip line regarding an alleged sexual assault of a child on March 27, 2023.

The report claimed that the 6-foot, 270-pound Palese initially contacted the child via social media and had sexually assaulted the victim at least a half-dozen times during the second and third weeks of March in River Edge, NJ.

The victim is not from River Edge, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Daily Voice.

Palese was arrested on April 4, 2023, in Tarrytown, NY and has been charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Palese was arrested on Tuesday and held at the Westchester County Jail in New York, pending his extradition to New Jersey. He was transferred to the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, where he was reportedly awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella emphasized that the charges against Palese are accusations and that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The Prosecutor also thanked the River Edge Police Department and the Tarrytown Police Department for their help in the investigation.

The case is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

