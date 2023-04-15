46-year-old Trenton resident shot dead

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday night in the area of Rutherford Avenue and Prospect Street.

The shooting incident claimed the life of a man identified as Daniel Garvin, a 46-year-old resident of Trenton.

According to a statement released by the Trenton Police Department, they received a ShotSpotter activation for six rounds at approximately 8:21 pm in the area of 328 Rutherford Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Garvin suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was found in an area behind 332 and 330 Rutherford Avenue.

Garvin was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet. The police have not yet released any information about the possible motive behind the shooting or any suspects in the case.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are appealing to the public for information that could help with their investigations.

Anyone who has information that could be relevant to the case is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

The community has been left in shock and mourning following the unfortunate incident, which is the latest in a spate of violent crimes that have plagued Trenton in recent times.

Law enforcement agencies in the Garden State have been able to bring to justice only about half of those responsible for homicides, according to statistics provided by the New Jersey State Police Uniform Crime Reporting Unit.

