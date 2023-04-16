Democratic White House hopeful Marianne Williamson takes aim at gun violence

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has unveiled her plan for public safety in response to the ongoing gun violence epidemic in the United States.

In a statement, Williamson said that the issue of gun safety and interpretations of the Second Amendment are currently at the forefront of American politics, and called for action to be taken to ensure the safety of American citizens, particularly children.

“The argument over gun rights is less about the Second Amendment and more about profit maximization for gun manufacturers,” said Williamson.

“Violence wrought at the hands of individuals with guns, particularly assault rifles, occurs in the United States with terrifying frequency,” said Williamson. “In 2022 alone, there were more than 647 mass shootings (with four or more victims involved) in the United States. Over 44,000 people were killed last year by guns. Gun-related deaths are the first leading cause of death for children in the U.S.”

“Recent studies by Everytown Research and Policy state that each month, an average of 70 women are killed by their partners, which means that 80 percent of intimate partner firearm homicide victims are women,” said Williamson.

Williamson called on Congress to designate funding for community intervention programs and violence prevention programs in schools and vowed to eliminate the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons, ban bump stocks, high-capacity magazines, and 3-D printing of firearms.

Other measures proposed by Williamson include the establishment of strict control of gun use and access among children, the expansion of background checks, the implementation of “Red Flag” laws, and the requirement for coursework, training, age restrictions, and periodic renewal of gun licenses.

Williamson also called for research into the relationship between pharmaceutical use and suicidal/homicidal behavior, especially among youth, and vowed to treat gun violence as an issue of public health.

The proposal has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising Williamson for her bold stance on gun control, while others have criticized the proposal as an infringement on Second Amendment rights.

Williamson says she remains committed to ensuring the safety of all Americans and has called on Congress to take immediate action to address the gun violence epidemic in the United States.

