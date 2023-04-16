Trenton man shot, killer escaped & more shootings likely in capital city

A 46-year-old Trenton man was shot and killed after six rounds were fired by an unknown gunman Friday night, according to authorities but there is a strong possibility that nothing will happen to the shooter and the situation is likely to repeat itself in the days, weeks and months ahead.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department launched an investigation into a shooting that took place in the area of Rutherford Avenue and Prospect Street. At approximately 8:21 pm, the police received a ShotSpotter alert for six rounds fired in the area of 328 Rutherford Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found a man in an area behind 332 and 330 Rutherford Avenue, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Daniel Garvin from Trenton, was immediately taken to the hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. The authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and help them with the investigation.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force can be reached at (609) 989-6406, and information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

The community is taking the incident in stride, and the authorities have about a fifty percent chance of finding the perpetrator of the crime.

The incident has not reignited a debate on gun violence, and community leaders calling for stricter gun laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future are expressing no confidence that anything is going to change.

