I-78 closing scheduled for tonight to allow bridge replacement work

Temporary closures of I-78 in both directions are scheduled for tonight as the bridge replacement project advances in Springfield, Union County.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on April 19, NJDOT’s contractor, Kyle Conti Construction, is set to close I-78 in both directions for approximately 15 minutes at the Main Street/CR 577 Bridge over I-78 to run cable across the roadway.

At least four 15-minute temporary stoppages will occur at separate times during construction. New Jersey State Police will assist with the temporary closures.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays or plan an alternate route.

The $8.2 million Main Street/CR 577 Bridge over I-78 project is aimed at replacing the existing bridge deck, which is in poor condition. The project is being constructed in stages to minimize impact to traffic.

In addition to replacing the bridge deck, the project will demolish and reconstruct the north and south abutments, relocate utility poles, and install new overhead sign structures. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

However, the precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information. To get NJDOT news, follow them on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and on their Facebook page.

