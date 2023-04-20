Republican-dominated police unions endorse Democrat for County Executive

Republicans failed to nominate a candidate in advance of the primary election but two GOP-dominated police unions in Jersey City have endorsed Craig Guy for Hudson County Executive in the Democratic primary.

The Jersey City Police Superior Officers Association (PSOA) and the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association (PBA) both backed Guy, a former Jersey City police officer who faced criminal charges in connection with a drug operation while working as a cop.

Pawel Wojtowicz, the president of the PSOA and a Republican who is registered to vote in Morris County, said that Guy “will put public safety at the forefront of his work as our next county executive.”

Wojtowicz also emphasized that Guy has the necessary experience to make sure that Hudson County residents are safe.

Jersey City POBA President Joe Cossolini also expressed his support for Guy, stating that he has been an inspiring and dedicated public servant, both during his career in law enforcement and working in county government.

Cossolini said, “I know that Craig will stand up for our officers, and I look forward to working with him to keep Hudson County safe.”

“As a former police officer for over two decades, I understand the incredible responsibility that the men and women of our departments have on their shoulders, and I am honored to be endorsed by the JC POBA and the PSOA,” said Guy in response to the endorsements. “I look forward to working with Joe and Pawel and all of their members to ensure that our police departments have the funding, training, and support that they need to keep Hudson County safe.”

Guy, who is the chief of staff to the current county executive, Tom DeGise, has the backing of the Hudson County Democratic Organization to succeed his boss, who is retiring after nearly 21 years in office.

Despite the controversy surrounding his past criminal charges, Guy’s campaign hired Brendan Gill of The BGill Group as general consultant and senior strategist.

Gill allegedly created a toxic work environment according to numerous women that worked to elect Wall Street millionaire Phil Murphy, which makes him a questionable choice for Guy, who is being challenged by Eleana Little in the primary election.

Little is leading the progressive slate on Column B, but her campaign has thus far not mentioned that her opponent’s top political advisor allegedly infused the campaign for governor with “rank misogyny” and created a toxic work environment for women.

The endorsements from the police unions could potentially hurt Guy’s chances of winning the primary election and becoming the next Hudson County Executive, with the primary election approaching on June 6,.

