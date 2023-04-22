Rutgers University Police seek bicycle bandit following series of robberies

Students and residents near Rutgers University are being urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity following a series of robberies committed by a man on a bike.

The Rutgers University Police Department and New Brunswick Police say the bicyclist struck at least three times on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The incidents occurred near the intersections of George Street and Hamilton Street, New Street and Kirkpatrick Street, and Louis Street and Hamilton Street.

In the first incident, the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that she was walking when the man on the bicycle tried to take something from her but was unsuccessful.

In the second incident, the victim, who is also affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that the man forcibly took something from them and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In the third incident, the victim, who is not affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that the bicyclist approached and took an item of value from them using an “edged weapon.” The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police believe the same perpetrator is responsible for all three incidents, but the description is limited at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau or the NBPD’s Detective Bureau.

The Rutgers University Police Department is reminding people in the area to take reasonable safety precautions, including staying alert and reporting suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately. They also advise against leaving valuables unattended or unsecured and avoiding isolated or dark areas.

In order to ensure the safety of the community, the Rutgers University Police Department provides escorts to students, faculty, and staff upon request. To request a security escort, contact the police communications center.

The university is taking this matter seriously and is committed to the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff.

