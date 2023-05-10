Battle shaping up to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr. versus election loser Donald Trump

In a new poll released by the Washington Post-ABC News, incumbent President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have hit a new low, raising doubts about his mental acuity among Americans and setting the stage for a confrontation in November featuring environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and climate-denying former President Donald Trump.

The survey also reveals that Biden’s support against leading Republican challengers is weaker compared to four years ago, setting the stage for a potentially challenging reelection campaign for the Democratic president.

While Kennedy, known as RFK Jr. has officially launched his bid for the Democratic nomination, he faces competition from best-selling author Marianne Williamson, who has also declared her candidacy.

However, only Kennedy and Trump have demonstrated growing support, even as media narratives seek to provide life support to Biden’s flagging candidacy.

Kennedy’s campaign emphasizes clean government, civil liberties, peace, and economic revitalization, with a strong emphasis on unity.

His call for Americans to focus on shared values rather than divisive issues has resonated with supporters who believe in bridging the gap between Republicans and Democrats.

Kennedy’s dedication to environmental causes and children’s welfare, along with his successful legal actions, has bolstered his reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and public health.

Former President Donald Trump, despite carrying the baggage of potential criminal charges and controversies surrounding his handling of classified documents and events leading to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, maintains a strong lead among Republican contenders.

Trump’s enduring popularity among GOP supporters positions him as a formidable opponent in the race for the Republican nomination.

While several other Republicans have indicated their intentions to challenge the 2020 election loser, the poll suggests that only Kennedy and Trump have demonstrated growing support.

The crowded field of Republican candidates will undoubtedly bring fierce competition, but Trump’s enduring base and Kennedy’s strong campaign message make them the frontrunners in the race.

As the 2024 presidential election gains momentum, the likely matchup between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former President Donald Trump takes center stage.

Their growing support amidst a crowded field of candidates signals a highly anticipated and closely contested election in November.

While media narratives attempt to shape the political landscape, Kennedy and Trump’s traction showcases their ability to resonate with voters, while incumbent President Biden’s struggling approval ratings provide an opening for a competitive race.

