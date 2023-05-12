Susan Sarandon was arrested while demanding One Fair Wage in New York

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon was arrested amid a workers’ rights protest at the Capitol in Albany, New York City.

The 76-year-old artist was at the New York State Capitol to defend workers’ rights along with eight others, including immigrant rights, workers’ justice, LGBTQ rights, and women’s rights advocate Ana Maria Archila.

The protest group, One Fair Wage, called for raising wages and ending subminimum wages for hospitality workers.

The State of New York intends to increase the minimum $ 17 an hour but waiters and other hospitality workers would be excluded from the law.

Sarandon was released after paying a fine.

Sarandon is a recipient of many accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globe Awards.

Since the pandemic, restaurant workers have been leaving the industry in droves.

Research reveals that 53 percent of restaurant workers surveyed are considering leaving the industry, 70 percent of whom are citing low wages and tips as their primary reason for leaving, and 78 percent of workers state that the only reason they would stay in the industry is if they received a livable wage with tips on top.

In response to this staffing crisis, thousands of restaurants nationwide have raised their wages to get workers to attract and retain staff, but that is not enough.

Through state campaigns, One Fair Wage is focusing on raising wages for tipped workers so that the one million restaurant workers who have left since the onset of the pandemic can return to an industry that fairly compensates essential workers.

