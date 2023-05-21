RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign gains as poll shows Biden losing to Trump

A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showing that former President Donald Trump would win a hypothetical general election against President Joe Biden by a margin of 7 points has fueled the momentum behind the 2024 presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is attracting attention as a contender for the highest office in the land even as the political establishment seeks to make him invisible.

The poll suggests that Trump would also defeat Vice President Kamala Harris by a wider margin of 11 points but Kennedy, a prominent environmentalist, has been a vocal critic of the contemporary political economy in the United States, which would enable him to defeat the 2020 election loser.

Kennedy strongly believes that the current system favors the rich while neglecting the needs of the poor—and Americans are clearly seeking an agent of change over some pillar of stability who simply offers more of the same.

Describing it as a “cushy socialism for the rich and this kind of brutal, merciless capitalism for the poor,” Kennedy vowed to tackle the corruption and influence of corporate power that he believes is threatening the democratic fabric of the nation.

“Our democracy is devolving into kind of a corporate plutocracy,” Kennedy said, emphasizing the urgent need to address the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.

Aiming to end this alliance, which he claims is leading the country towards a new form of corporate feudalism, Kennedy’s message resonates with many disillusioned Americans who feel that their trust in government institutions has been betrayed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears in this image surrounded by enthusiastic supporters

The renowned environmentalist has also been vocal about the erosion of truth in American democracy. Kennedy believes that the government and media have a responsibility to provide accurate and unbiased information to the public, and he called for an end to the “blizzard of misinformation” that plagues the nation.

Early supporters of Kennedy’s campaign include Salon.com founder David Talbot, journalist Max Blumenthal, author Charles Eisenstein, and comedian Russell Brand. These endorsements highlight the diverse appeal of Kennedy’s message, which transcends traditional political boundaries.

Kennedy’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability is another pillar of his campaign.

Drawing from his successful efforts to revive the Hudson River, Kennedy promises to address pressing environmental issues in America and beyond. He aims to unite different factions, including liberal environmentalists and conservative proponents of hunting and fishing, to work towards a common goal of preserving the environment for future generations.

Kennedy’s choice for campaign manager, former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich, further solidifies his progressive platform. Kucinich, a respected voice in American politics, has a long history of advocating for progressive policies and challenging the status quo.

As the campaign gains traction, Kennedy is eager to engage in open and respectful debates with President Joe Biden, but the incumbent is hiding his rivals and the electorate.

While expressing respect for Biden as an individual, Kennedy emphasizes their profound differences on crucial issues such as corporate influence in government, civil liberties, poverty, and war policy.

He calls for an honest, civil, and transparent primary election and invites his opponent to join him in a new era of respectful dialogue, suggesting that Biden’s “Rose Garden strategy” is doomed to fail.

With his focus on ending corruption, protecting the environment, and restoring trust in government, Kennedy offers a unique vision for the future of the United States and despite corporate-controlled media efforts to subdue his candidacy, RFK Jr has emerged as a significant force, fueled by growing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape.

