Biden has serious competitors, but corporate media is keeping them secret

Voters who are broadly dissatisfied with President Joe Biden’s job performance are opposed to re-electing him and they don’t like the top Republicans but corporate news outlets are ignoring Democratic alternatives Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As a result, Americans are being denied vital information they need to evaluate the different positions Biden, Williamson, and Kennedy hold on several key issues as they compete for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 primary election.

Here are some areas where they differ:

Inflation and the Economy

Biden has faced criticism from both the right and left over his handling of inflation and high gas prices. He has emphasized his administration’s efforts to combat inflation through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which focuses on corporate taxes and IRS enforcement while investing in areas like climate change and health care.

Williamson blames inflation on “price gouging” by corporations and supports stronger regulations to rein in corporate power in the United States. She calls for “fundamental economic reform” and advocates for policies such as universal health care, tuition-free higher education, and a guaranteed living wage.

Kennedy also criticizes corporate rule and advocated for rebuilding industrial infrastructure, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and breaking up “too-big-to-fail” banks and monopolies.

The Russia-Ukraine War

Biden has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and has provided aid to the country in its conflict with Russia. He has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized the importance of standing with Ukraine.

Kennedy has taken a different stance, blaming the war on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to rule out Ukraine joining NATO. He has accused the White House of prolonging the conflict and called for peace negotiations instead of continuing to provide aid.

Williamson has been more supportive of Biden’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war and has called for not giving Putin a pass on perpetuating the conflict.

Immigration and Border Control

Biden has sought to establish a more humanitarian-focused approach to immigration, including ending the use of Title 42 to return migrants without asylum processing, increasing refugee resettlement, and providing resources to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kennedy criticizes Biden’s immigration policies and advocates for closing the border while expanding legal immigration in an orderly manner.

Williamson supports comprehensive immigration reform, an increase in the number of visas available, and the abolition of ICE, replacing it with an Office of Citizenship, Refugees, and Immigration Services.

Transgender Rights

Biden has expressed support for transgender rights but faced scrutiny over his policy regarding transgender athletes in high school sports.

Williamson has called for more protections for the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender individuals, and supports inclusive public education.

Kennedy has expressed opposition to transgender participation in women’s sports but has not addressed other transgender rights issues.

It is worth noting that Biden, Kennedy and Williamson have clearly stated that women should have abortion rights but Washington Post national politics reporter Colby Itkowitz omitted coverage of the Democratic alternatives even though she included in her report several prominent Republicans who have not announced any intention to seek the GOP nomination, particularly former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Former New Hampshire attorney general Michael Delaney, one of President Biden’s nominees for a federal appeals court position, withdrew from consideration over objections to his controversial defense of a parental notification law for abortion and representation of a private school involved with a sexual assault scandal.







.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...