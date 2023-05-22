Media ignored Marianne Williamson 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson unveiled her 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights in a speech at the National Press Club in Washington DC, but mainstream media is so protective of the unpopular incumbent, who polls show would lose by seven percentage points in a rematch against Republican 2020 election loser Donald Turm, that they completely ignored this major policy address.

“People are struggling because the entire political system over the last fifty years has left millions of people behind, creating and countenancing the destruction of America’s middle class,” said Williamson. “Forces of economic royalism that have sucked the majority of America’s financial resources into the hands of 1% of Americans are headquartered in both political parties. And the Democrats will win in 2024 as well as for the foreseeable future by reclaiming its traditional values as the party that tells those forces to get the hell out.”

Williamson’s plan is an update on the Economic Bill of Rights proposed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, January 11, 1944.

“True individual freedom cannot exist without economic security,” said Roosevelt.

Williamson’s proposed changes amount to a counter-revolution to reverse the horrible mistakes that were made beginning in the 1980s, when an economic perspective that deems market forces our most appropriate organizing principle, began to infiltrate both American politics and American consciousness.

Williamson’s rights include:

1. The right to a job that pays a living wage.

2. The right to a voice in the workplace through a union and collective bargaining.

3. The right to quality universal healthcare.

4. The right to a cost-free higher education.

5. The right to good affordable housing.

6. The right to a clean environment and healthy planet.

7. The right to a meaningful endowment of resources at birth.

8. The right to sound banking and financial services.

9. The right to an equitable and fair justice system.

10. The right to cultural and civic involvement and democratic life.

According to this view, the fiduciary responsibility of corporations to serve short-term profit maximization of their stockholders – with no particular ethical responsibility to other stakeholders such as workers, community or environment – began to replace democracy as our primary organizing principle.

Advocacy for the well-being of citizens and the planet was now to be brokered by market forces, which alone were deemed the appropriate arbiter of our social good.

The real wealth of our nation lies not in corporate profits but in our people, says Williamson, who added that investing in care is both humane and good for our economy.

“We’ve moved from democracy to oligarchy, and the only way to fix that is with fundamental economic reform,” said Williamson.

“My grandmother, my uncle and my mother all died of diabetes, so I am acutely aware of the need for insulin,” said Williamson. “Republicans offer no relief at all, while Democrats are bragging that they achieved a $35 per month cap on insulin for people over 65.”

“Okay, let’s break that down. That would still be $420 a year, and half of America’s seniors live on less than $25,000 a year,” said Williamson. “There are over 3 million insulin users over age 65, so if you multiply the 3 million by $420 that’s still a sweet profit for the pharmaceutical companies each year.”

“There are another over 5 million Americans needing insulin who are under 65,” said Williamson. “Many are rationing their insulin, choosing on any given month whether to buy their insulin or pay their rent.”

“In my 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights, everyone in America will be guaranteed the right to free universal healthcare, and no one will have to choose between their life-saving medications and food for their family,” said Williamson.

At the core of Williamson’s plan is the right to a job that pays a living wage. She recognizes the importance of employment as a means of financial stability and dignity, and pledges to create opportunities for all Americans to earn a fair wage. This commitment is accompanied by the right to a voice in the workplace through unions and collective bargaining, ensuring that workers have a say in their working conditions and fair representation.

Another critical aspect of Williamson’s Economic Bill of Rights is the right to quality universal healthcare. She believes that access to affordable healthcare is a fundamental right and proposes a comprehensive healthcare system that covers all Americans, regardless of their income or pre-existing conditions. By prioritizing preventative care and reducing the burden of medical expenses, Williamson aims to create a healthier nation.

Education is also a key pillar of Williamson’s plan. She advocates for the right to a cost-free higher education, recognizing that education is the gateway to economic mobility and personal fulfillment. By eliminating the financial barriers to education, she seeks to create a level playing field and expand opportunities for all Americans.

Addressing the housing crisis is another crucial element of Williamson’s Economic Bill of Rights. She envisions the right to good affordable housing, recognizing that safe and stable housing is a basic necessity for individuals and families. Through innovative policies and investment in affordable housing initiatives, Williamson aims to alleviate the burden of housing costs and ensure that every American has a place to call home.

Environmental issues are not overlooked in Williamson’s plan. She emphasizes the right to a clean environment and a healthy planet, acknowledging the urgent need to address climate change and protect our natural resources. By promoting sustainable practices and investing in renewable energy, she envisions a future where Americans can thrive in a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Williamson’s Economic Bill of Rights also includes the right to a meaningful endowment of resources at birth, recognizing that every child deserves a fair start in life. She proposes policies that provide financial resources and support to families, ensuring that children have the opportunities they need to succeed.

Sound banking and financial services are also addressed in Williamson’s plan. She emphasizes the right to access fair and equitable financial services, aiming to reform the banking system and protect consumers from predatory practices.

The right to an equitable and fair justice system is another fundamental aspect of Williamson’s Economic Bill of Rights. She recognizes the need for criminal justice reform and pledges to address systemic inequalities within the justice system to ensure fairness and equal treatment for all.

Finally, Williamson emphasizes the right to cultural and civic involvement and democratic life. She recognizes the importance of civic engagement and proposes policies that empower individuals to participate actively in their communities and in the democratic process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...