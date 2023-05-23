Marianne Williamson promises to revolutionize American education

In a bold and impassioned move, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson unveiled her comprehensive education plan, promising to revolutionize the American education system and ensure every child has access to a world-class education.

With a strong focus on addressing educational inequality and providing equitable opportunities for all students, Williamson aims to transform public schools into vibrant centers of learning, culture, and the arts.

Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, are challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Williamson emphasized the urgent need for change, stating, “Millions of American children today are locked out of the system before the age of ten years old, statistically more apt to be incarcerated at some point in their life than to achieve a high school diploma. The under-education of any American child is unacceptable; it is a passive form of oppression.”

One of the key issues Williamson highlights is the funding mechanism for public education. The United States currently relies heavily on property taxes to fund schools, resulting in a stark disparity between schools in wealthier neighborhoods and those in economically disadvantaged areas.

To tackle this systemic problem, Williamson proposes a comprehensive overhaul of the funding system to ensure that every child receives an equal opportunity to learn and succeed.

“Educational inequality is both the result of income inequality and the cause of more of it,” said Williamson.

Her plan calls for increased federal investment in education to bridge the funding gap and level the playing field for all students, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds. By redistributing resources and directing more funding to schools in underserved communities, Williamson aims to eliminate the cycle of poverty perpetuated by inadequate education.

Moreover, Williamson’s education plan addresses the deplorable conditions in which many American children are forced to learn. She draws attention to schools lacking basic facilities such as functioning toilets and adequate school supplies, hindering the educational progress of countless students. Recognizing that early literacy is a critical determinant of future success, Williamson emphasizes the need to provide the necessary tools and resources to teach every child to read proficiently by the age of eight.

“This is more than an educational issue; it is a human rights issue,” said Williamson.

She envisions a future where every American child, regardless of their background, receives a world-class education, empowering them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society. By investing in early childhood education, improving teacher training, and fostering a nurturing learning environment, Williamson seeks to unlock the full potential of every student.

Williamson’s education plan aligns with her broader vision for a more compassionate and equitable society. She emphasizes that education is not merely a means to acquire better job prospects but a gateway to a more empowered life. She quotes William Butler Yeats, stating, “Education should not be the filling of a pail; it should be the lighting of a fire.” By fostering critical thinking skills and nurturing creativity, Williamson aims to equip students with the tools they need for self-governance in a thriving democracy.

The ambitious nature of Williamson’s plan requires substantial financial support. She acknowledges that creating a transformative administration will necessitate significant resources and calls on supporters to contribute generously to her campaign. With their support, she believes that the presidency can be a catalyst for positive change, igniting a season of American repair and creating a future where every public school in America becomes a palace of learning, culture, and the arts.

As the 2024 presidential race intensifies, Marianne Williamson’s education plan stands out as a passionate and comprehensive blueprint for reforming the American education system. By tackling educational inequality head-on and prioritizing the needs of every child, Williamson seeks to build a future where quality education is a fundamental right, empowering individuals and strengthening the nation as a whole.

