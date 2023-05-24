Biden makes Nancy Pelosi the face of his 2024 presidential campaign

Rep. Nancy Pelosi will chair the campaign’s national advisory board, a panel featuring 50 prominent Democrats, but if President Joe Biden thinks the former House Speaker should be the outward face of his campaign, then he may as well adopt his slogan, “Re-elect Donald Trump.”

Biden is facing two primary challengers, best-selling author Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr. but the media has insisted that the incumbent holds a commanding lead despite national polls showing that a majority of Democrats do not want him to be the party’s nominee.

“Successful campaigns are always innovating and finding new ways to get their message in front of voters and accomplish the ambitious goals we set for ourselves,” Biden-Harris spokesman Kevin Munoz said. “The Democratic Party is fortunate to have an incredible slate of passionate and compelling leaders.”

As it looks in the photo above, Biden and Pelosi have their eyes shut but that cannot protect the elite political establishment from some very harsh realities. Americans are not happy. Voters are ready to demand change.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Gov. Phil Murphy will serve on the 50-member panel, which includes other prominent establishment Democrats as Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Alex Padilla, Raphael Warnock, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker as well as Govs. Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker.

Jay Robert “J.B.” Pritzker is the billionaire governor of Illinois. Philip Dunton Murphy is the multi-millionaire governor of New Jersey. Nancy Pelosi’s net worth is $120 million.

Biden released a video teasing the added Democratic star power bolstering his campaign efforts.

Biden has been campaigning since his State of the Union, repeating his mantra, “let’s finish the job!” The problem is, he has never really started the job.

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports shows Democratic presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. with 35 percent —for a statistical tie with the incumbent— as Biden garners 36 percent, and another contender, Marianne Williamson, is trailing with 6 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...