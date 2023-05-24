Former Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer pleaded guilty to swindling bank

Former Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer, Osbado Hernandez, pleaded guilty to conspiring to make false statements to a bank in connection with a fraudulent short sale.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that Hernandez, 54, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township, entered his guilty plea on May 22, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton federal court.

Sellinger did not identify another Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer who was allegedly involved with the plot.

According to court documents and statements made during the proceedings, between September and December 2015, Hernandez conspired with others to make false statements in relation to a fraudulent short sale of his Keansburg, New Jersey property.

The false statements included claims that he had no money to contribute towards his mortgage delinquency and that he intended to vacate the property within 90 days after the short sale.

Consequently, the bank discharged over $98,000 of Hernandez’s debt.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the loan release. The maximum penalty for this offense is five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for October 4, 2023.

The investigation leading to Hernandez’s guilty plea was conducted by special agents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Thomas Mahoney, and special agents from IRS – Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Tammy Tomlins.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit, is representing the government in this case.

