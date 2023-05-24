Paterson rap star Fetty Wap sent to prison for 6 years in drug conspiracy

United States District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced to the well-known rap artist William Junior Maxwell II, famously known as “Fetty Wap” to six years imprisonment and five years of post-release supervision for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

The sentencing occurred following the guilty pleas of his co-defendants, who are currently awaiting their own sentencing.

The announcement of the sentence was made by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, along with Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New York Field Office, Raymond A. Tierney, the District Attorney for Suffolk County, and Rodney K. Harrison, the Commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD).

According to court filings, the defendants, including Maxwell, engaged in the distribution of over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine throughout Long Island and New Jersey from approximately June 2019 to June 2020.

The illicit substances were obtained on the West Coast and transported to Suffolk County using various methods such as the United States Postal Service and vehicles equipped with hidden compartments.

Once in Suffolk County, the drugs were stored and subsequently distributed to local dealers for sale. The court documents also revealed that firearms were employed by five of the defendants to safeguard their drug operation and distribution network.

The investigation into the drug trafficking conspiracy resulted in the execution of search warrants, leading to the recovery of significant evidence.

Law enforcement officials seized approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, and several firearms, including two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, and a .40 caliber pistol, along with ammunition.

The case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division, with Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher C. Caffarone and Andrew P. Wenzel, as well as Special Assistant United States Attorney Jacob T. Kubetz, overseeing the prosecution. They have been assisted by Paralegal Specialist Samantha Schroder.

In addition to Fetty Wap, the defendants in the case include Anthony Cyntje, a New Jersey correction officer who was previously sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy, as well as Anthony Leonardi, Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, and Kavaughn Wiggins, who are still awaiting sentencing.

Fetty Wap’s legal representative declined to provide any comments regarding the sentencing. The prominent rap artist was initially indicted and arrested in October 2021 on charges related to the drug trafficking conspiracy. He was released on bail but was taken back into custody in August 2022 after allegedly violating the terms of his bail. Maxwell pleaded guilty in federal court later that month to conspiracy charges involving the possession and distribution of cocaine.

The sentencing of Fetty Wap marks a significant development in the case, reflecting the severity with which the federal court and law enforcement agencies have approached the drug trafficking conspiracy. The charges and subsequent sentencing serve as a reminder of the continued efforts to combat illicit drug distribution and the commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

