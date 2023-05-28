Hundreds of Hudson County residents were hired by Union City Mayor and state Senator Brian Stack to aid the failing campaign of Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw—the convicted heroin dealer and Elizabeth homeowner—who is facing a stiff challenge in the June 6 Democratic primary election from former Assemblyman Jamel Holley.

Busloads of Hudson County residents were each paid $500 for a half day’s labor passing out leaflets urging people to re-elect the admitted heroin dealer, who stuck taxpayers with nearly $5000 in fines for EZ Pass violations racked up while he used a municipal vehicle to make numerous late-night forays into New York City.

A reputed philanderer, Shaw has refused to explain whether his trips to New York were predatory excursions or drug buys and he has not even attempted to offer some legitimate explanation but the bombshell report that he intentionally failed to disclose his criminal history at the time he was hired as borough recreation director has thrown his campaign into disarray.

As many Union County politicians seek to put distance between themselves and the heroin slinger, who was sentenced to three years at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison facility and probation after he admitted to selling the highly addictive toxic poison to New York City police officers, Shaw’s patron state Senator Joseph Cryan imposed upon Stack to import workers to help prop up the drug dealer’s campaign.

Cryan still harbors animosity against Holley, who gave up his Assembly seat to challenge the anti-abortion, racist lawmaker in 2021. Holley was defeated but he still earned 60 percent of the vote in Roselle, demonstrating that he remains popular in his hometown, where he served as councilman and was the youngest mayor ever elected.

Stack could not be reached for comment about why he invested so much in the re-election campaign of a convicted heroin dealer, but local sources speculated that his help is part of a deal involving Cryan and Senate President Nicholas “No Show Nick” Scutari.

