Donald Shaw’s Criminal Past Concealed for High-Paying Government Position with Children

In a stunning turn of events, it has been exposed that the campaign committee for Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli made a jaw-dropping donation of $5,000 to Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw, a convicted drug dealer.

Shaw, who pleaded guilty to selling heroin and subsequently concealed his criminal past, was able to secure a lucrative government recreation job working with children.

Prison Time and Heroin Dealing: Shaw’s Troubling History

Mayor Donald Shaw’s dark past came to light when it was revealed that he had spent time behind bars at New York’s infamous Rikers Island prison facility.

Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw is a convicted drug dealer who was incarcerated at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison

Shockingly, Shaw admitted to offering to sell heroin to undercover New York City Police officers on September 13, 1989.

His actions violated New York Penal Code § 220.39, leading to his subsequent prosecution and guilty plea for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Covering up the Criminal Record: Shaw’s Cunning Deception

Upon being hired as the borough recreation director, Shaw resorted to desperate measures to hide his sordid past.

Sources with direct knowledge of the events disclosed that Shaw intentionally evaded the requirement to submit his fingerprints, fully aware that a background check would unveil his criminal record and the 273 days he had spent in prison in New York State.

Shaw’s ploy to deceive the authorities and the public only came to light after an employee filed a complaint, accusing Shaw of violating her civil rights. The shocking revelation sent shockwaves through the community, as residents grappled with the knowledge that their borough recreation director had hidden his criminal history.

Heroin’s Deadly Grip: An Ongoing National Crisis

Heroin, a highly addictive narcotic drug, has ravaged communities across the United States, leaving countless lives shattered in its wake.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over a million American residents have tragically lost their lives due to opioid drug overdoses. The severity of the crisis underscores the gravity of Shaw’s involvement in heroin dealing and the subsequent concealment of his actions.

Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli supporting heroin dealer in Roselle mayoral election

Corvelli Under Scrutiny: Should He Have Known Better?

With the revelation of Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli’s substantial donation to Mayor Donald Shaw, questions arise about Corvelli’s judgment and associations.

As the incumbent sheriff, should Corvelli have been more vigilant about the recipients of his financial contributions? The public demands answers and accountability from Corvelli, who must address these concerns head-on.

As the shocking truth behind Shaw’s past continues to unravel, the community remains wary and vigilant. The scandal surrounding the donation casts a shadow of doubt on Corvelli’s suitability for the role of sheriff, leaving voters with an important decision to make in the upcoming election.

Justice Served: Shaw’s Conviction and Sentencing

On June 13, 1990, Mayor Donald Shaw faced the consequences of his illicit activities. He pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by probation.

The case, known as New York Supreme Court Docket Number N13014-89, bore the court control number 12612991P, forever documenting Shaw’s criminal history.

